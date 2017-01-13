Vestavia Hills HS presents $50K check to Unless U

Students at Vestavia Hills High School gave a huge gift to an organization that serves adults with developmental disabilities.

The Student Government Association presented a $50,000 check to "Unless U." It is one of the largest donations the school has ever made to a local organization.

Tthe SGA President who helped spearhead the event says the experience was life changing.

Unless U says they will use the money to help move into a facility of their own. Right now, they work out of classrooms at Shades Mountain Baptist Church.

