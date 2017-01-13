Wells Fargo plans to shut down hundreds of branches by end of 20 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Wells Fargo plans to shut down hundreds of branches by end of 2018

Banking giant Wells Fargo says it plans to shut down more than 400 of its branches across the country by the end of 2018.

Wells Fargo says the closures have nothing to do with that fake accounts scandal.

The bank says it's because of more people banking online and using ATMs.

Wells Fargo is not yet releasing which branches will close.

