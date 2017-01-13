Blount Co. woman claims Facebook scam cost her $100

A Blount County woman said a computer scam cost her a $100 dollars.

Kyrsten Couey, of Blount County, said she Googled a Facebook customer service number. But after getting an alleged technician, she said they were controlling her computer right in front of her, telling her they could fix the problem for sure.

They just needed her to log into my PayPal account to get the "access code" then proceeded to ask her to log into her eBay account after they bought a $100 digital iTunes "gift."

WBRC called the number and was told they do not take control of a computer to fix a problem.

"My gut reaction is this is just one more scammer have to get into your wallet," said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama.

Smitherman said social media has exploded as a way for crooks to find a way to personal information and eventually your money.

"You cannot be too careful in dealing with your multiple devices of any type," Smitherman said.

Smitherman and law enforcement said do not give out information and certainly do not allow anyone you don't know access to your computer or other devices.

"Don't click on links with people you don't know. Don't necessarily answer the phone for people you don't know. Never give a total stranger any kinds of personal information," Smitherman said.

Couey said she has learned her lesson and now wants others to be careful.

