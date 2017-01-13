Seeking funds for roads, County Commissions Association of AL to revisit gas tax hike

Alabama lawmakers will again debate a gas tax increase once the legislature resumes next week.

A Jefferson County Bridge on Spingdale Road is old and has a restricted weight limit.

Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos says they need to find a new source of funds to do a lot of road and bridge work. Jefferson County maintains 1,900 miles of roads and 310 bridges

"We have over 300 bridges in Jefferson County. Many at the point either need major renovation or need to be replaced," Petelos said.

The County Commissions Association of Alabama is again seeking a gas tax increase. The tax will be increased by three cents a gallon statewide and raise $1.2 billion for a bond issue.

"The money will be specifically restricted to construction. Counties will not be able to use the money for salaries or equipment purchases or anything else other than roads and bridges,” said Sonny Brasfield with the County Commissions Association of Alabama.

The gas tax failed in the last legislative session. Brasfield says this time around, it will be spelled out how much money will be used in each lawmakers district.

Jefferson County is expected to get $100.

One Jefferson County taxpayer likes the idea.

"I feel it goes to something positive. It won't be much of a problem." Brandon Hannah said.

While there may be support for a gas tax for roads and bridges, some believe it will be a tough sale in the state legislature.

