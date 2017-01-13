Children OK after wreck involving school bus on Lakeshore Parkwa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Children OK after wreck involving school bus on Lakeshore Parkway

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Josh Walker/WBRC) (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Captain Bryan Harrell says that no children were hurt after a wreck involving a school bus at Sydney Drive and Lakeshore Parkway.

Harrell says that the driver of the other vehicle involved has minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The wreck is under investigation.

