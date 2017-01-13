Mt. Olive Volunteer Fire Department confirms fire chief killed in wreck near Ohatchee

The flag was lowered to half staff in memory of Sanders. (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)

The Mt. Olive Volunteer Fire Department confirms their fire chief Tracy O. Sanders, 44, has passed away following a wreck near Mudd Street and Highway 77 near Ohatchee Friday afternoon.

Sanders was in a truck when she trying to turn left off of Highway 77 and her vehicle was struck from behind by a tractor trailer. Sander's truck then struck the vehicle in front of her.

The flag is at half staff Friday night at the Mt. Olive VFD fire stations. Firefighters, friends and Sanders' sister all met to talk about their loss.

They remembered Sanders as a woman who loved her fire department, believed in training and encouraged many other women to get into fire service.

"It's a great loss for the fire department here in this community," Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said. "She was well respected, a vital member of this community, so it is a tough loss. And the department, as you can imagine, is taking it hard.

The drivers of the tractor trailer and third vehicle were not injured.

Sanders was said to be running errands and was about to turn into her sister's driveway when the wreck happened.

The wreck is under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.

