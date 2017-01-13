TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 eastbound closed near mm 152/Cook Springs

Alabama state troopers say that I-20 eastbound near mile marker 152/Cook Springs is completely closed due to two wrecks.

However, there are no reported injuries.

Troopers suggest detouring by getting of at exit 147. Turn right on Kelly Creek Road and go south on U.S. 78 eastbound until you merge back on to I-20 eastbound.

