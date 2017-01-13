Wes: Warmer than average temperatures to continue, chance for rain/storms next week

Well, this time last week we were iced in and today we’re experiencing near record warmth. You’ve got to love Alabama weather!

The showers have remained very isolated this afternoon and a few raind rops have developed over portions of Marion and Winston counties. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for the remainder of the day, with most locations remaining dry.

Temperatures will cool into the mild 60s after sunset, with a pleasant southerly breeze. I do think we could see fog development overnight so plan on lower visibilities when you head out the door early tomorrow morning, lows will be in the 50s.



THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: The good news is that the unseasonably warm weather will be continuing into our Saturday, Sunday, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day! So if you still need to take down some lights or do some yard work, this will be the perfect weekend! I don’t think we will set new record highs but temperatures will be running at least 20 degrees above average, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. This warmer weather is being caused by a mild southerly flow pattern around high pressure to our east. We will have periods of sunshine, with some clouds mixing in from time to time. Temperatures at night will cool into the 50s and we will continue to see some early morning fog development.



FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STORMS NEXT WEEK: The weather setup will begin to change by late Tuesday as a low pressure system swings a cold front in our direction. We do expect a line of rain and strong storms to develop west of our area by late Tuesday, out ahead of the approaching cold front. This rain and storm activity won’t reach our area until late Tuesday night or early Wednesday. That being said, there are some indications that we could see quite a bit of weakening as the rain and storms enter our area. As for the rest of next week, it looks like the front will stall, with another round of rain and thunderstorms by late Thursday. I’ll have more updates beginning at 4 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News and you can also watch our LIVE Stream on the WBRC First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.