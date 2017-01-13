Judge will appoint interim district attorney after Jefferson County District Attorney-elect indicted for perjury

Jefferson County District Attorney-elect Charles Todd Henderson has been arrested and booked in the county jail for perjury first degree.

He has posted a $2,500 bond.

A grand jury in Jefferson County received evidence from Attorney General Luther Strange's Special Prosecutions Division, leading to the indictment. Strange's office launched an investigation after receiving information from the Alabama State Bar in Dec. 2016.

Strange's office has accused Henderson of lying to a judge last fall.

Henderson had been appointed last January as Guardian Ad Litem of the underaged child in the custody dispute.

The father, who was also the plaintiff, opposed Henderson's court appointment and then filed for him to be removed. Among the reasons cited were Henderson's relationship with the mother in this matter; an alleged bias toward the father; and that the mother actively participated in Henderson's political campaign.

Henderson was replaced as Guardian Ad Litem.

According to Judge Joseph Boohaker, Henderson was scheduled to take office on Monday, Jan. 16 at 12:01 a.m.

Henderson's legal team, citing Alabama Code 12-17-188, says this indictment means that Henderson cannot serve as district attorney.

His attorneys say this charge has "strange" timing and says the Alabama Attorney General's Office "seized the democratic process." They add that the charges against Henderson are false.

“In other words, he’ll be the shortest holding office of district attorney in the state,” said criminal defense attorney Roger Appell. “He’ll literally be suspended upon being admitted.”

Boohaker says he will sign two orders Saturday morning, one that will suspend Henderson from office and a second that will appoint an interim district attorney.

“This is a rather unique situation,” explained Boohaker, who said he was aware an indictment was in the works for about one week. “This is the first time I have to appoint someone to serve in lieu of an elected official – a person that’s been elected. And it was on the eve of taking office.”

Boohaker declined to identify the interim district attorney, but said it is someone who already works inside the DA’s office.

“Of course my first concern is with the district attorney’s office and to have somebody to lead that office who will be respected by the lawyers who work in that office,” Boohaker said.

If convicted of this class C felony, Henderson faces up to a year and a day or 10 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.

And, even if Henderson avoids a conviction, Appell says his ability to practice law could be in jeopardy.

“Not guilty in front of a jury does not mean you’re innocent, it just means that the state has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. That does not stop the bar association from disbarring someone, suspending them, or reprimanding them, whatever they want to do,” explained Appell.

The Disciplinary Commission of the State Bar Association handles complaints filed against attorneys. That office confirmed Friday that Henderson remains in good standing with the bar.

You can read the full statement from Henderson's attorneys below:

