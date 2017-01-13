Three Bama players announce they're going pro

Alabama underclassmen Cam Robinson, Ardarius Stewart, and Marlon Humphrey have declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cam Robinson, the 2016 Outland trophy winner for best offensive lineman in college football, started all 41 games in his three years in Tuscaloosa. He is considered a high first round pick.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey started 27 games in the last two years. He had five interceptions in his career and is considered a first round pick.

Wide receiver Ardarius Stewart also declared for the draft. Stewart led this tide this past season with 852 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. Stewart was the only real surprise of the three that declared because he is not thought to be a first round draft pick.

