Lincoln officer cleared in May 2016 on-duty shooting

A Talladega County grand jury has cleared a Lincoln police officer in a deadly shooting, in a case where very few details have emerged.



Dennis Hudson, 50, was fatally shot in a convenience store parking lot, after witnesses say police told him repeatedly to d rop his weapon. Authorities said at the time police were responding to a domestic violence call.



The incident happened May 28, 2016, on Highway 78. It happened outside Lincoln but still within the city's police jurisdiction. Two weeks went by before District Attorney Steve Giddens released Hudson's name. The name of the officer, and most other details about that day's incident, have never been released.



No officers and no other civilians were physically hurt that day.



ALEA investigated that incident and turned the results over to the Talladega County District Attorney's Office, which then presented the results to a grand jury.



Giddens didn't say when the grand jury met before issuing a no-bill on the incident.



We reached out to Lincoln Police Chief Darren Britton, who did not respond to a request for comment or further details.



