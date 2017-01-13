Congratulations to this week's Rising Star, Harmon Barton.

Harmon is a senior at Southeastern School with a 4.14 GPA. He is a member of Beta Club, FBLA, Ambassadors, and on the Football and Baseball teams. In addition to being top of his class and having a rigorous schedule, he is involved in the community. He possesses excellent leadership skills and enjoys motivating the younger students.

Harmon, congratulations on all you do and for being this week's Rising Star.

