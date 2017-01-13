Gunman in custody, woman released from hostage situation in Birmingham

A woman being held against her will by her boyfriend in Birmingham is safe, according to police.

Lt. Sean Edwards says the suspect is in custody after holding the woman at gunpoint in the 8000 block of 5th Avenue South.

"It appeared earlier that he wanted to negotiate with us because he was communicating with us on the phone. And so the good news after he let her out, we were able to speak with him a couple of times on the phone and, he decided to come on out of the residence and turn himself in."

The incident began around 6:30 a.m. The woman's mother called 911 reporting that she was being held against her will, according to Edwards.

Residents watched the whole thing unfold. Tamika Watkins had just sent her kids to school.

"Then my daughter flew back inside saying that she couldn't go to school because the police were outside, the news and said something was going on," said Watkins.

Walter Southall lives right across the street from the home where this all happened and saw officers swarm the area.

"A bunch of police. I saw a bunch of snipers laying down in the backyard," he said. "They told us to go back in, go back in, you can't come out here."

Officers are speaking with the woman to determine if she wants to press charges against the suspect.

Meanwhile, Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School closed Friday because of the situation. The school is located nearby. Students who were already on the bus were taken to Woodlawn High School where parents picked them up.

"You don't know how each situation will happen but I do want to stress that we are really focused on safety," said Chanda Temple, Birmingham City Schools Spokesperson.

Temple added the school's MLK Day Clean-up will go on as planned Monday, and this situation will not affect it.

