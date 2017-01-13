Mickey: What a weekend ahead!

We begin our Friday morning with another dose of cloud cover and some patchy fog. Today will likely bring mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of patchy drizzle, mainly for our northern tier of counties. Look for highs this afternoon to top out in the low to mid-70s, with south winds around 5 mph.

Tonight could see some more patchy fog rolling in after midnight with lows in the low 50s and calm winds.

We remain in this unseasonably warm weather pattern through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look like they will be a couple of gorgeous days, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-to-mid 70s. That's hard to beat any time of the year.

The cloud cover starts to build in again on MLK Day, Monday in advance of our next approaching storm system.

The arrival of that system now looks to be closer to the Wednesday night to Thursday time frame. We are still looking at a lot of rainfall potential with this system and the possibility of strong storms.

I hope you have a wonderful weekend!