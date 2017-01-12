WBRC FOX6 News will air Super Bowl LI

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night.More >>
A police chase that began in Anniston ended in Pell City Sunday evening.
The body of a male was found Sunday in a yard at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and MLK Blvd. in Northport.
The search for a Birmingham City Schools Superintendent will be discussed by the nearly two-dozen members of the Birmingham Citizens Advisory Board on Monday evening.
Midfield police are investigating a homicide outside Bargain Butcher.
