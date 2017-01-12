WBRC FOX6 News will air Super Bowl LI

WBRC FOX6 News is proud to air Super Bowl LI!

The AFC Champion New England Patriots will take on the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons.

The game is set to air Sunday, February 5 at 5:30 p.m. and will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

