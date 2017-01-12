Alabama Southern Railroad offers safety tips in light of train fatalities

It was a tragic scene in Tuscaloosa County early Thursday morning.

A 21-year old woman died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle. Investigators said Savanna Lee Smith was the only person in the vehicle.

With an accident like this, investigators said it's always important to remember safety when driving on or near railroad tracks.

There are some railroad myths out there that some folks think can help them from being hit by a train.

It's been said that if you are 30 to 40 feet away from the track you're in the clear. Well, not necessarily.

The Alabama Southern Railroad said if a train derails, you could still be in harm's way.

“A lot of people think if they can't hear the train, there is not one coming or if they can see lights, there is not one coming. But there is a lot more to it than that,” Cody Gilliland Alabama Southern Railroad train master.

Gilliland said you should expect movement on a railroad track from any direction at any time.

If it looks like a train is approaching, is it ever ok to go for it anyway? The answer is no, no matter how slow it's going.

“I think people say this railroad only goes ten miles an hour and this other railroad they go 55. I might be able to beat this one,” said Gilliland.

However, the chances are you can't and the train has the right of way over cars and pedestrians.

“If you see a train coming stop cause it's moving a lot faster than you think and they just can't stop on a dime,” said Gilliland.

So, just how fast does a train move?

The average freight train goes about 55 miles per hour. The train master said one train can weigh up to 6,000 tons and take the length of 18 football fields to stop.

His biggest advice to drivers and anyone walking near a railroad track is to stay alert.

“Operation lifesaver, stop, look and listen it's the easiest thing to do,” said Gilliland.

Another problem railroad companies have been running into: they've noticed people taking engagement pictures on railroad tracks.

The Alabama Southern Railroad said you're taking a dangerous risk by doing this and you shouldn't do it all.

