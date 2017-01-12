3D printers could be headed to libraries in Birmingham

A cool feature could be coming to a library near you: a 3D printer.

The library just received a grant to put the high-tech printers at local libraries.

There is already one downtown. Officials hope they get children interested in science.

"Providing students access to this gives them a chance to see what the future could be for them. We have them work directly with UAB School of Engineering Students, so they get a chance to work with people who are just starting to get out in their field," Lance Simpson said.

“Some of our students are in middle school, some of them are in high school and we want them to know what their other opportunities are out there," Simpson added.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.