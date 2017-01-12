Jill: Active weather holds off until next week

Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out on Friday morning. Otherwise, expect clear skies to turn cloudy.

Showers will once again be possible and will be focused north of I-20 and especially towards Highway 278. The coverage is up to 20 percent.

Temperatures along and south of I-20 will be warmest and will rise into the 70s. Close to record high temperatures for the second day in a row.

The weekend looks absolutely fabulous! Temperatures will be in the lower 50s both mornings and 70s both afternoons. We should experience partly sunny skies too!

The great weather doesn’t quit on Martin Luther King Jr. Day either nor on Tuesday of next week.

FIRST ALERT for heavy rainfall and potentially strong storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Two-day rainfall amounts could exceed two inches in some locations.

The mild pattern looks to persist, though data hints at a possible cold snap late in the month.

