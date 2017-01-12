Pleasant Grove gun store owner to thieves: 'You're not getting in here'

"I believe with the way I got it set up now with all the security, you could get into Fort Knox easier than you could get in here,” Mike Maddox said.

Maddox is talking about the $15,000 worth of equipment he’s put into his gun shop in just the past three years.

He’s the owner of Pleasant Grove Gun Supply, Inc.

“There is no getting in this store,” he said while shaking his head. “It ain't going to happen.”

Maddox’s message is emphatic after five burglaries, or attempted ones, in four years.

“I've been in the gun business 38 years. And I guess I got into it because I love guns,” he said, reflecting on his start.

A retired police officer, he is now in his third store in Pleasant Grove.

He moved to the Park Road location after the 2011 tornado.

“In the 33 years before I moved here, I have never once been broken into,” Maddox recalled.

Then came 2013. The first break-in was in September.

Three months later, another one.

That's when the first round of security upgrades came starting with windshield glass

“You can shatter it, but then you’ve got to chop a hole in it to get through it,” he explained pointing to the front window of his store.

“The second thing you’ve got to through is the bulletproof Plexiglas. Then you got 14 gauge steel gates with non-cuttable locks that weigh 400 pounds a gate,” he said.

Even with all of that in place, thieves have tried three more times to get in.

The most recent attempt was Sunday.

In below zero temperatures, the thief used a sledgehammer for 30 minutes to beat a hole into the back of the store.

When he finally got in, the alarms sounded.

He ran off—empty handed.

“You can try it but 9 out of 10 times, you're going to jail because you're not getting in here,” Maddox said. “And you’re not getting to the guns.”

