Pleasant Grove gun store owner to thieves: 'You're not getting in here'

Two people were shot Saturday night at a carnival at Cathedral of the Cross on Center Point Parkway.More >>
Lots of kids in our area hunted for Easter eggs at the Birmingham Zoo Saturday.More >>
The baseball world celebrated Jackie Robinson Day Saturday. Seventy years ago, Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.More >>
Midfield police are investigating a homicide outside Bargain Butcher.More >>
Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide has confirmed that the bodies of two women were recovered overnight in Lake Tuscaloosa.More >>
