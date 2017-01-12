City councilman working to get restaurants to join Publix in southwest Birmingham

Councilman Jay Roberson met with people at a community meeting in Birmingham Thursday night to discuss the new Publix Grocery Store coming soon to the west side of the city.

City leaders are excited about the potential growth.

They say hard work has paid off.

"I am just excited about Publix coming to our area. A lot of people don't know but this area is located in a food desert, what's referred to as a food desert, and we don't have a grocery store in the southwest area," said Tarpley Neighborhood Association President Rosalind Young.

Publix would be the first store, but Roberson said he's trying to attract restaurants like Moe's, Chipotle or Panera Bread to join this new development.

