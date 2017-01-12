Tuscaloosa Co. holds 2017 Superintendent's Art Show

Students in Tuscaloosa County got to show off their skills Thursday.

It was the 2017 Superintendent's Art Show. Students in grades K-12 showcased their artwork at Harrison Galleries.

There were more than 100 drawings, paintings and. The work of 15 of the students will be on display in the State Superintendent's Visual Art Exhibit from Feb. 3 - 24.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.