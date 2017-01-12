Man killed during chase with Calhoun County deputies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man killed during chase with Calhoun County deputies

(Source: WBRC/Google) (Source: WBRC/Google)
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Calhoun County deputies say a man died after he refused to stop in a chase.

Deputies say William Lance Dodd, 29, drove off Cedar Springs Road and hit a tree around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly