Police charge man with 40-year-old man's murder

Birmingham police have charged the man suspected of shooting Andre Brown to death on Dec. 21, 2016.

Tyrone Stewart faces a murder charge. Police say he was already locked up in the Jefferson County Jail for allegedly violating probation.

Investigators say Brown was attempting to buy drugs at the time of the murder.

Brown, a 40-year-old Fairfield resident, was found shot multiple times in the 900 block of Vinesville Road in Ensley, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Police say Brown often hung out at a nearby gas station and many times was seen panhandling in the area.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.