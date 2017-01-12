Bessemer Neighborhood Health Center meeting medical needs of low-income citizens

The Jefferson County Health Department used to operate building at 2201 Arlington Ave.

It was shut down until six months ago. It's been open two days a week on a pilot program to meet the medical needs of poor people.

"Well, it helped me out. I don't have any insurance. I'm poor like a lot of folks in Alabama. Help me get health care." said Joey Taylor, who is being treated at Aletheia House.

Aletheia House, a drug treatment program, along with UAB's School of Nursing and Cooper Green Mercy Health Services will open the clinic five days a week thanks to a $1.5 million grant.

Those at Aletheia House will be treated at the clinic.

"It means a lot. I'm getting a second chance. I'm trying to better myself. I've always been a good mom but I need help." said Lakeybreyonna Parker, who is also being treated at Aletheia House said.

Parker and her young daughter will depend on the clinic until she finishes treatment in rehabilitation.

Chris Retan, Executive Director of Aletheia House pushed to provide for healthcare for those who could not afford insurance. Retan said many can’t get to Cooper Green Mercy Health Services downtown Birmingham.

"Low-income people often have trouble with transportation and being able to provide service in the Bessemer area allows us to serve the community," Retan said.

The clinic will be staffed by UAB School of Nursing nurse practitioners and advance nursing students.

"It's full range of things: blood pressure management, Diabetes management, acute illnesses, cold, viral, bronchitis, pneumonia kinds of things." said Melanie Baucom, nurse practitioner at UAB School of Nursing.

The Bessemer Neighborhood Health Center hopes to be open five days a week starting April 1

