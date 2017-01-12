Pelham police working towards county-wide radio system

When the Colonial gas line exploded, multiple agencies responded to the scene.

But there was a problem.

Law enforcement and first responders couldn't talk to each other quickly on a radio system.

"In this case, we could not. We had to use that antiquated system: go to our dispatch center. They would call their dispatch center, loses valuable time." Pelham Police Chief Larry Palmer said.

The city of Pelham has agreed to buy a radio system which will allow the police to talk to other city police, fire and rescue departments. The cost is $1.4 million with Motorola Solutions.

"Big events, natural disasters or any kind of criminal event. We can get on the scene, go to one channel all the officers from a multitude of agencies can talk to one another," Palmer said.

The city of Helena is also looking to tie into the countywide system.

"It's always a good thing when all your police departments in the county with a touch of a button can speak to each other,” Helena Police Chief Pete Folmar said.

Palmer said by having a countywide radio system, the department should be to react quickly to any emergency.

"It's an officer safety issue. This will be unbelievable for officer safety aspect and also for the safety of our citizens." Palmer said.

The new system should be up and running in 10 months.

