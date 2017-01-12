UPDATE: More than $300K donated to Talladega College's GoFundMe for Trump inauguration trip

A GoFundMe account has been set up to get the Talladega College Band to the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

The Marching Tornadoes were invited to take part in the inauguration and that the college president accepted. The band needs to raise its own $75,000 for the trip. Around 5 p.m., the GoFundMe had raise $57,000. By 7:30 p.m., the fund had nearly topped $200,000. At 8:24 p.m., the total was at $212, 290.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, the fund topped $300,000.

The jump in donations coincided with College President Billy Hawkins' appearance on The O'Reilly Factor on FOX News Thursday evening.

Hawkins accepted the invitation last week, he called it a "teachable moment," and a way of honoring the office of President of the United States.

Critics on social media had claimed Trump ran a campaign that appeared at times to be against inclusiveness and equal opportunity for all and said a historically black college shouldn't honor a person who did that.

Friday, college president Billy Hawkins said at a news conference that his decision to accept the invitation was never about politics but about the students.

He said he made the decision after meeting not just with the board of trustees, but also with members of the Marching Tornadoes themselves.

Hawkins says not allowing the student to enjoy a historic moment would have been the wrong decision.

"We met with the band, students, and they made it real clear to us that if it would be possible, they would like to participate in this historic event," he said.

He addressed questions about what the college will do with the boon presented by the GoFundMe.

"And now I know folks are asking me, 'What are you going to do with all that money?' I said, I have a lot of, we have a lot of needs here at Talladega. Clearly, we're going to support that effort, and support our band," Hawkins said.

Hawkins says among other things, the band needs new uniforms, and he also plans to allow 50 more non-band students to make next week's trip.

There will be a send off ceremony next week in Talladega's town square, when the band leaves for Washington, D.C.

Anyone wishing to donate to the band may do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/great-tornado-to-inaugural-parade

