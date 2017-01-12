Family remembers man who was killed while defending mother

Family members say Rashiem Porter had a lot going for him.

The 26-year-old had just been hired at a new job and was planning to celebrate with family Wednesday night.

He stopped by Best Convenience Store on Pearson Avenue to buy some beer. However, when he came back out his plans and his life came to a sudden and abrupt end.

"It appears that there was some words between individuals outside. A few minutes later, a fight started between the victim and several black males," said Lt. Sean Edwards with Birmingham police.

Porter's mother, who was also on the scene, said she actually tried to break up the fight.

When she got up to leave, she said one of the suspects came up from behind her and hit her in the face with a gun. The next thing she heard was a shot.

Investigators say Porter suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was shot when he tried to run to his mother's aid.

Community activists canvassed the area Thursday. They were spreading a message of nonviolence and praying with people outside the store.

"This has got to stop," said activist Wanda Erskine. "Enough is enough. My heart is so filled right now because, like I said, I lost my son 10 years ago. And I know how this mother feels, and other mothers who have lost their children due to gun violence. It hurts!"

Porter's mother said he was one of six children.

She moved the family here from Chicago, partially to try and escape violence. Now, her son is a victim.

Police are still searching for the shooting suspect. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.