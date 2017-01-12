Birmingham police need your help to locate missing woman

Birmingham police need your help to find a woman who hasn't been seen since December 22, 2016.

Brittany Bailey, 29, is described as a black female, 5' 7", 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a description of what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Officers say she has a history of depression and anxiety.

If you see her or know where she is, please call police at 205-297-8413, 205-908-6828 or 205-328-9311.

