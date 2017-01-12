Hopefuls audition in Birmingham for a chance at Dollywood

An explosive start to the city council meeting in Fairfield on Monday night after the mayor terminated the city attorney.More >>
An explosive start to the city council meeting in Fairfield on Monday night after the mayor terminated the city attorney.More >>
Visibility falls overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning and it may be difficult for you to see very far between the hours of 3 a.m and 7 a.m. Allow extra drive time in the morning just in case.More >>
Visibility falls overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning and it may be difficult for you to see very far between the hours of 3 a.m and 7 a.m. Allow extra drive time in the morning just in case.More >>
For years, it used to be that Alabama juries could recommend either life or death in a capital murder case only to have a judge come behind them and override their decision.More >>
For years, it used to be that Alabama juries could recommend either life or death in a capital murder case only to have a judge come behind them and override their decision.More >>
A shooting in the 200 block of Roosevelt Ctwy claimed a life on Friday evening.More >>
A shooting in the 200 block of Roosevelt Ctwy claimed a life on Friday evening.More >>
There were more protesters outside the Birmingham City School Board Monday, as three board members tried to distance themselves from the decision to not include local candidates in the finalist for system's superintendent position.More >>
There were more protesters outside the Birmingham City School Board Monday, as three board members tried to distance themselves from the decision to not include local candidates in the finalist for system's superintendent position.More >>