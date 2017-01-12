Hopefuls audition in Birmingham for a chance at Dollywood

Singers in the Birmingham area showcased their talents Saturday for chance on the big stage.

Dollywood Entertainment held auditions at the Virginia Samford Theatre. The auditions were for a chance to land a role in some of theme park shows.

“It would be so fun. I know that just the experience of being there and meeting so many people that love same things that I do, that would just mean the world to me,” said Tabitha Cooley, a singer hoping to make the next round.

Dollywood says it provides steady work, competitive pay and a unique benefits package. It has won several awards for their shows, including the golden ticket.

