3 in arrested in connection with shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

The Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit arrested two more men wanted in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened on Jan. 2 at the Bonita Terrance Apartments on Hargrove Road.

DeJuan Furr and Ladarius Stewart are wanted for burglary and first-degree robbery.

Authorities say two men kicked in the back door of an apartment. The victim's girlfriend told police they attacked her boyfriend and one of them shot him during the struggle.

The victim has a non-life threatening injury.

Another suspect, Weslie Tinker was arrested Tuesday for burglary and first-degree robbery.