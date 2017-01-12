Authorities say pilot injured in Blount County plane crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has completed their investigation of a small plane crash at Campbell's Field in Blount County.

The investigators have left the scene and turned the field back over to the family who runs it.

Authorities say the plane was just short of the landing strip at Campbell's Field when the crash happened around 2:50 p.m.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was injured and has been transported to the hospital. First responders say the man was conscious when they transported him. Authorities have not released the pilot's condition.

The plane involved was a Cessna 172.

Eyewitness Rodney McNallay lives one house away from the field and says planes fly over all the time. He says he was sitting on his porch, watching the plane when he realized something was wrong.

"When he was coming in he was way too low and he wasn't going very fast, enough to clear the trees and he tried to speed up at the last second but it didn't climb enough to get over the trees and he clipped the trees and I saw the plane was all sideways as he went over the trees and then I heard the plane hit the ground," McNallay said.

First responders and witnesses tell us that the pilot is from the area and parks his plane at Campbell's Field.

The Mount High Volunteer Fire Department cleaned up some fuel that had leaked.

The Blount County Emergency Management Agency says the plane will be removed from the field on Friday.

