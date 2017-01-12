Police file additional charges against suspect in Tuscaloosa credit union hostage situation

The suspect who held 11 people hostage in a credit union in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday is now facing additional charges.

Cedrick Lamar Collins was arrested on one count of robbery. He has been charged with an additional nine county of robbery and 11 counts of kidnapping. His bond now totals $1.26 million.

Collins was taken into custody a few hours after the hostage situation began at the Alabama Credit Union, located at 220 Paul W. Bryant Drive. No one was injured in the case. Employees at a neighboring business captured officers using a battering ram to enter the credit union and take Collins into custody.

Court documents reveal that Collins was armed with a Marksman Repeater BB Gun and had gathered a large amount of cash when he was trying to leave the credit union.

Collins is the same suspect in a 2015 rape and kidnapping case in Tuscaloosa and was out on bond in that case at the time of the credit union incident.

Tuscaloosa District Attorney Hayes Webb says that his office has filed a motion to revoke Collins' bond in the 2015 case. A judge has not ruled on the motion but Webb hopes that Collins will remain in jail until that case is concluded.

The University of Alabama Police made the arrest. The Alabama Credit Union owns the building, but the University of Alabama (UA) owns the land where the credit union is located, UA spokesperson Shane Dorrill said. The credit union is not part of the UA campus.

