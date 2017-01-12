Center Point woman charged with murder; two other suspects still wanted

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman for a murder in Center Point in 2016, but they are still looking for two other suspects.

Carlesha Denise Cox, 33, of Center Point is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Corey Merrida.

She has been released on a $100,000 bond pending trial.

Deputies say on October 26 they responded to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Centerbrook Lane and found Merrida suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Merrida had been staying at the address which is the apartment of a friend. About 1:00 a.m. he went outside to get something out of a car.

While outside, two armed men and a woman forced their way into the front door looking for the man who rented the apartment, according to the sheriff's department. When the Merrida returned to the apartment through the backdoor he was shot. The three suspects ran away.

The investigation revealed that one of the suspects, later identified as Carlesha Cox, believed that the man Merrida was staying with at the apartment had stolen money from her. She and the two male suspects came to the apartment to take it back.

The two other suspects have not yet been identified. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at (205)-254-7777.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.