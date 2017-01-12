75 schools land on Alabama's failing schools list

The Alabama State Department of Education released its 2017 list of failing schools Thursday afternoon.

Birmingham had 13 schools, Jefferson County had five schools and Tuscaloosa City Schools had two schools. Bessemer, Fairfield and Midfield each had one school on the list.

Those are some of the area schools appearing on the Alabama Department of Education’s 2017 Failing Schools list based on the Alabama Accountability Act. Overall, 75 appeared on the list, down one from last year.

In a release, the system stated “Birmingham school leaders contend that such a decrease is good news and signifies the district’s ongoing commitment to teaching and learning."

“This is a great example of the hard work from Birmingham teachers, students and parents,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Larry Contri said. “But the hard work has not ended.”

“While we won’t be satisfied until there are no Birmingham City Schools on this list, we won’t let that overshadow the progress that we have made over the past academic year,” Dr. Mark Sullivan, the district’s chief academic officer said.

Fairfield High Preparatory School remained on the list.

“We’ve identified our weak areas and we understand it’s not just a high school issue, but it’s a district issue and we are putting some steps together to address those issues. Our strategic plan will address these areas,” Fairfield City Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Jr. said.

Jefferson County offered reaction early, holding a news conference Wednesday to identify five schools on the list: Center Point High School, McAdory High School, Minor High School, Pinson High School and Pleasant Grove High School.

“We’re faced with a number of schools being mislabeled,” Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey said Wednesday about the high schools in his district appearing on the list.

“None of those schools are failing schools. This is a product of the legislative process intended to create a group of schools in which they can facilitate a voucher program in this state,” Dr. Pouncey said in criticism of the Alabama Accountability Act.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria released this statement after reviewing the list:

"Earlier today, the Alabama State Department of Education released the "Failing Schools List," as defined by the Alabama Accountability Act (AAA) of 2015. On it, two of our schools appear: Central High School and University Place Middle School. While this news is troubling, we are encouraged by the work our teachers and staff are doing at these two sites to help move the needle toward excellence for students at these schools. Our strategic plan addresses the challenges raised by today's announcement and we will work toward improving outcomes for students at Central High and University Place.?"

Here is a look at the failing schools in the WBRC FOX6 News viewing area. We have marked schools who were not on the list in 2016 with an asterisk.

Bibb County

West Blocton High School*

Greene County

Greene County High School

Robert Brown Middle School*

Hale County

Greensboro High School*

Jefferson County.

Center Point High School*

McAdory High School*

Minor High School*

Pinson Valley High School*

Pleasant Grove High School*

Anniston

Anniston High School*

Bessemer (4 fewer than 2016)

Bessemer City High School

Birmingham (5 fewer than last year)

George Washington Carver High School

Hayes K-8

Hemphill Elementary

Huffman High School-Magnet*

Jackson Olin High School

Parker High School

Smith Middle School

South Hampton K-8

Arrington Middle School

Washington Elementary School

Jones Valley Middle School

Wenonah High School

Woodlawn High School – Magnet

Fairfield

Fairfield High Preparatory School

Midfield

Midfield High School

Tuscaloosa City

Central High School

University Place Middle School*

You can view the statewide list below:

