Police identify husband, wife dead after murder-suicide in Lincoln

A murder-suicide is under investigation in Lincoln.

Lincoln police responded to a report of a possible homicide Thursday morning on Brooks Lake Road, off Highway 77.

Police found a husband and wife dead from gunshot wounds inside the home. They identified the deceased as 43-year old Rebbeca Brand and 65-year-old Wayne Brand.

Investigators say one of them suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and they don't have reason to believe anyone else was present or involved.

Lincoln police offer their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Talladega police assisted in the investigation along with deputies from Talladega County.

