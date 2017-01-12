Hanceville man, 31, killed in motorcycle accident

A 31-year-old Cullman County man has died in a motorcycle accident.

State troopers say Michael Joseph Yeagar of Hanceville was killed when the 2006 Honda motorcycle he was driving left the road and overturned.

The crash happened at 12:27 a.m. Thursday on Alabama 91 at the 34 mile marker, four miles north of Holly Pond.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation indicates speed was a factor in the crash, but the investigation is on going.

