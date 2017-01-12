Mickey: 70s through the weekend

It's another day with mostly cloudy skies. There is a stalled frontal boundary just off to our west and, as a result, areas into west/northwest Alabama could again see some patchy drizzle or light rain. The rest of us will likely remain dry. Look for highs to be just a bit warmer today...in the low 70s...with S winds at 5-10.

Tonight we will likely hold onto to the cloud cover...with lows near 56...and S winds around 5 mph.

We could see some patchy drizzle again on Friday morning, but perhaps a little bit of sunshine breaking through the clouds both Friday and Saturday afternoons. Look for highs both days in the low to mid-70s...lows in the 50s.

Clouds should begin building in again Sunday through Tuesday with temps remaining well above normal for this time of year.

Tuesday night we have a slight chance of showers into west Alabama due to an approaching storm system.

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday of next week an approaching cold front looks like it will bring heavy rainfall and possibly strong storms to Alabama.

Most of the rain will be moving east by Thursday. At this point, next Thursday and Friday look to be dry.

Another storm system is set to arrive by the following Saturday.

Record high temperature (Record year)

Thursday, January 12

Anniston 73 (2013)

Birmingham 75 (1916)

Tuscaloosa 75 (2013)

Friday, January 13

Anniston 75 (1995)

Birmingham 77 (1932)

Tuscaloosa 79 (1972)

Have a nice Thursday!