Jeh Jeh Live: MLK weekend

Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The BCRI and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) sponsors a weekend of events to commemorate the life of Dr. King:

Saturday, January 14 is the Annual Gun Buy Back from 9 a.m. - noon. St. Joseph Baptist Church, sponsored by SCLC. For more information call (205) 937-5679.

Also, Saturday is Citywide Youth Program and Activities at 2:00 p.m. Youth in the city will engage in activities geared to achieving Dr. King’s vision. This will take place at Abyssinia Mission Baptist Church, 254 Avenue E. Georgia Richardson (205) 783-4090

Sunday, January 15 is a concert called Reflect and Rejoice. It starts at 3 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center, Jemison Concert Hall. The annual celebration of the legacy and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., hosted by BCRI and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Actor Brandon McCall will perform excerpts from Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” Birmingham native and noted soprano Alison Sanders will be featured. Carlos Izcaray will conduct. Tickets are $9-$24 and can be purchased online: at http://www.alabamasymphony.org/ or by calling the Alys Stephens Ticketing Center at (205) 975.2787.

Also happening on Sunday is the Drama-”We’ve Come This Far by Faith” starting at 4:00 p.m. at Zion Star Baptist Church, 254 3rd Avenue SW,

Monday, January 16: DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Unity Breakfast, starting at 7:30 a.m. The Keynote address will be given by the Honorable Houston L. Brown, the first African-American Presiding Judge of the

10th Judicial Circuit, Jefferson County. Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. You can contact Aaron Carlton at (205) 324-8797 for more information. Also after the breakfast, the BCRI will have Free admission all day. The Institute opens from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m and it's free for the public

Wreath Laying Ceremony

10 a.m.: Kelly Ingram Park-Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity - Traditional Peace March- line up in front of city hall. You must be in place by 11:30 at Kelly Ingram Park

Noon: Civil Rights Rally with Civil Rights Leaders and Public Officials.

1 p.m.: Speaker Pastor Michael D. McClure Jr., of The Rock Church. 16th Street Baptist Church, 1539 6th Avenue North

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Love Fest for the homeless and senior citizens will be at 3 p.m at the Boutwell Auditorium.

