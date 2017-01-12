Jeh Jeh Live: MLK weekend

Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The BCRI and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) sponsors a weekend of events to commemorate the life of Dr. King:
Also, Saturday is Citywide Youth Program and Activities at 2:00 p.m. Youth in the city will engage in activities geared to achieving Dr. King’s vision. This will take place at Abyssinia Mission Baptist Church, 254 Avenue E. Georgia Richardson (205) 783-4090
Also happening on Sunday is the Drama-”We’ve Come This Far by Faith” starting at 4:00 p.m. at Zion Star Baptist Church, 254 3rd Avenue SW,
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Unity Breakfast, starting at 7:30 a.m. The Keynote address will be given by the Honorable Houston L. Brown, the first African-American Presiding Judge of the
10th Judicial Circuit, Jefferson County. Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. You can contact Aaron Carlton at (205) 324-8797 for more information. Also after the breakfast, the BCRI will have Free admission all day. The Institute opens from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m and it's free for the public
Wreath Laying Ceremony
10 a.m.: Kelly Ingram Park-Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity - Traditional Peace March- line up in front of city hall. You must be in place by 11:30 at Kelly Ingram Park
Noon: Civil Rights Rally with Civil Rights Leaders and Public Officials.
1 p.m.: Speaker Pastor Michael D. McClure Jr., of The Rock Church. 16th Street Baptist Church, 1539 6th Avenue North
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Love Fest for the homeless and senior citizens will be at 3 p.m at the Boutwell Auditorium.
Tickets are $9-$24 and can be purchased online: alabamasymphony.org, or by calling the Alys Stephens Ticketing Center at 205-975-2787.
