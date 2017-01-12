Good Day Alabama: January 12, 2017

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:
JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The BCRI and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) sponsors a weekend of events to commemorate the life of Dr. King:
Also, Saturday is Citywide Youth Program and Activities at 2:00 p.m. Youth in the city will engage in activities geared to achieving Dr. King’s vision. This will take place at Abyssinia Mission Baptist Church, 254 Avenue E. Georgia Richardson (205) 783-4090
Also happening on Sunday is the Drama-”We’ve Come This Far by Faith” starting at 4:00 p.m. at Zion Star Baptist Church, 254 3rd Avenue SW,
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Unity Breakfast, starting at 7:30 a.m. The Keynote address will be given by the Honorable Houston L. Brown, the first African-American Presiding Judge of the
10th Judicial Circuit, Jefferson County. Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. You can contact Aaron Carlton at (205) 324-8797 for more information. Also after the breakfast, the BCRI will have Free admission all day. The Institute opens from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m and it's free for the public
Wreath Laying Ceremony
10 a.m.: Kelly Ingram Park-Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity - Traditional Peace March- line up in front of city hall. You must be in place by 11:30 at Kelly Ingram Park
Noon: Civil Rights Rally with Civil Rights Leaders and Public Officials.
1 p.m.: Speaker Pastor Michael D. McClure Jr., of The Rock Church. 16th Street Baptist Church, 1539 6th Avenue North
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Love Fest for the homeless and senior citizens will be at 3 p.m at the Boutwell Auditorium.
Tickets are $9-$24 and can be purchased online: alabamasymphony.org, or by calling the Alys Stephens Ticketing Center at 205-975-2787.
LOVE DOCTOR - Mike talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Mind, Body, & Heart Wellness Clinic about 2017 Goals for Marriage & Relationships.
For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 1-888-38-MYMBH - that's 1-800-386-9624.
DR F: PARENTING AS A TEAM - Dr. Wayne Fleisig, a Psychologist with Children’s of Alabama, joined us with pointers on parenting as a team. He recommends:
PET OF THE WEEK - Carole Schrading with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit www.gbhs.org.
GARDENING - To prune or not to prune.... We have had fairly mild temps, up until the last week or so. You probably will begin to see cold damage on landscape plants. So, what do you do with plants that are damaged by the cold? Bethany O'Rear with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Office says the best answer at this point is simply to wait it out. If you see scorched and browning leaves, bare stems, and desiccating branches, it's hard to determine EXACTLY how much damage has been done. Gardenias, for example, can be severely damaged by cold temperatures. The leaves are not very hardy and will fall off with reasonably cool temperatures. While we might think that the plant has crossed over, we cannot fully know until spring. Often times, stems and branches that are "dead" set bud and leaf out in April.
OUR HOUSE - Cathy Borden with Home Depot showed us how to prepare our homes for winter. For pipe maintenance - a burst pipe costs an average of $5,000 to repair, according to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, and even more if the problem isn't discovered quickly. Stores like the Home Depot have all the items you need to protect your pipes from winter weather and keep plumbing working efficiently throughout the cold winter months. To prevent bursting pipes, remember that water expands when it freezes which is why cold weather can cause pipes to burst. The best way to prevent frozen pipes is to use pipe insulation. Modern insulation is flexible and resists mold and bacterial growth. Another helpful tool to keep pipes warm - heating cables to wrap around pipes to automatically regulate temperatures and keep water flowing up to 40 degrees below zero. Consider this option for areas prone to freezing, like pipes in the basement and exposed to exterior walls. To protect outside faucets from freezing temperatures, use a hard faucet cover. Last but not least, make sure to let faucets drip during the night when the temperature drops below freezing. This helps relieve the pressure and prevent ruptures. Take care of water heaters. Water heaters are the second biggest user of energy in the home behind space heating. Save up to 9 percent on your water heating costs by insulating your water heater with a blanket.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.