Good Day Alabama: January 12, 2017

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The BCRI and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) sponsors a weekend of events to commemorate the life of Dr. King:

Saturday, January 14 is the Annual Gun Buy Back from 9 a.m. - noon. St. Joseph Baptist Church, sponsored by SCLC. For more information call (205) 937-5679.

Also, Saturday is Citywide Youth Program and Activities at 2:00 p.m. Youth in the city will engage in activities geared to achieving Dr. King’s vision. This will take place at Abyssinia Mission Baptist Church, 254 Avenue E. Georgia Richardson (205) 783-4090

Sunday, January 15 is a concert called Reflect and Rejoice. It starts at 3 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center, Jemison Concert Hall. The annual celebration of the legacy and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., hosted by BCRI and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Actor Brandon McCall will perform excerpts from Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” Birmingham native and noted soprano Alison Sanders will be featured. Carlos Izcaray will conduct. Tickets are $9-$24 and can be purchased online: at http://www.alabamasymphony.org/ or by calling the Alys Stephens Ticketing Center at (205) 975.2787.

Also happening on Sunday is the Drama-”We’ve Come This Far by Faith” starting at 4:00 p.m. at Zion Star Baptist Church, 254 3rd Avenue SW,

Monday, January 16: DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Unity Breakfast, starting at 7:30 a.m. The Keynote address will be given by the Honorable Houston L. Brown, the first African-American Presiding Judge of the

10th Judicial Circuit, Jefferson County. Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. You can contact Aaron Carlton at (205) 324-8797 for more information. Also after the breakfast, the BCRI will have Free admission all day. The Institute opens from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m and it's free for the public

Wreath Laying Ceremony

10 a.m.: Kelly Ingram Park-Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity - Traditional Peace March- line up in front of city hall. You must be in place by 11:30 at Kelly Ingram Park

Noon: Civil Rights Rally with Civil Rights Leaders and Public Officials.

1 p.m.: Speaker Pastor Michael D. McClure Jr., of The Rock Church. 16th Street Baptist Church, 1539 6th Avenue North

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Love Fest for the homeless and senior citizens will be at 3 p.m at the Boutwell Auditorium.

LOVE DOCTOR - Mike talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Mind, Body, & Heart Wellness Clinic about 2017 Goals for Marriage & Relationships.

Be intentionally romantic

Scheduled date nights Surprise gifts Spontaneous weekends without kid

Be happy & connected

Engage one another- daily connections Game night instead of movie night Coffee instead of a crowded restaurant Self-reflect on what really makes you happy Share your reflections with your partner

Explore new things about one another and together

Vow to learn something new about one another every month Mix things up Do something new together every month

Show appreciation every single day

Make a point to acknowledge something you love daily Buy stock in post-its

Get fit together

Financially Physically Future

Give more Grace

Life happens & it's not always rainbows & butterflies Turn off the TV & be available to just listen & acknowledge Don't take everything too personally…sometimes it's not about you

For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 1-888-38-MYMBH - that's 1-800-386-9624.

DR F: PARENTING AS A TEAM - Dr. Wayne Fleisig, a Psychologist with Children’s of Alabama, joined us with pointers on parenting as a team. He recommends:

Regularly discuss the major issues Figure out compromises that you can each live with Inform the child in advance about the rules and expectations Follow through with whatever is agreed upon On minor issues, support each other's decisions

PET OF THE WEEK - Carole Schrading with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit www.gbhs.org.

GARDENING - To prune or not to prune.... We have had fairly mild temps, up until the last week or so. You probably will begin to see cold damage on landscape plants. So, what do you do with plants that are damaged by the cold? Bethany O'Rear with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Office says the best answer at this point is simply to wait it out. If you see scorched and browning leaves, bare stems, and desiccating branches, it's hard to determine EXACTLY how much damage has been done. Gardenias, for example, can be severely damaged by cold temperatures. The leaves are not very hardy and will fall off with reasonably cool temperatures. While we might think that the plant has crossed over, we cannot fully know until spring. Often times, stems and branches that are "dead" set bud and leaf out in April.

If your plants have been damaged by cold, hold off on pulling out the pruners and the shears. At this point in the season pruning, especially hard pruning on woody plants can cause MUCH more damage than good.

? First, pruning almost always initiates new growth when not done in the dead of winter. With the warm temperatures that we are likely to experience - we are in Alabama after all, buds may break and new growth can begin. If we have another cold snap and a heavy frost or freeze, all of the new growth stands the chance of being damaged or killed. ? Second, cold damage can take a while to rear its ugly head. It can be days or even weeks before the extent of damage is fully known. If you jump the gun and prune early, you stand a chance of missing some of the damaged tissue. Lastly, pruning early can actually cause you to remove more plant material than is necessary. Sometimes, that "dead" tissue will come back to life and live happily ever after. If you prune before you can see the transition point from live to dead, you could be removing healthy wood.

OUR HOUSE - Cathy Borden with Home Depot showed us how to prepare our homes for winter. For pipe maintenance - a burst pipe costs an average of $5,000 to repair, according to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, and even more if the problem isn't discovered quickly. Stores like the Home Depot have all the items you need to protect your pipes from winter weather and keep plumbing working efficiently throughout the cold winter months. To prevent bursting pipes, remember that water expands when it freezes which is why cold weather can cause pipes to burst. The best way to prevent frozen pipes is to use pipe insulation. Modern insulation is flexible and resists mold and bacterial growth. Another helpful tool to keep pipes warm - heating cables to wrap around pipes to automatically regulate temperatures and keep water flowing up to 40 degrees below zero. Consider this option for areas prone to freezing, like pipes in the basement and exposed to exterior walls. To protect outside faucets from freezing temperatures, use a hard faucet cover. Last but not least, make sure to let faucets drip during the night when the temperature drops below freezing. This helps relieve the pressure and prevent ruptures. Take care of water heaters. Water heaters are the second biggest user of energy in the home behind space heating. Save up to 9 percent on your water heating costs by insulating your water heater with a blanket.