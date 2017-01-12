Murder suspect turns himself in to Anniston police

A murder suspect in Anniston has turned himself in to police.

Necomus Harris, 44, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Charles Woods.

Sgt. Shaun Firestone says police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 hundred block of Old Quintard Avenue around 11:30 Wednesday night. They found Woods' body in an alley. Police say he had been shot six times in his stomach.

Police say Harris called them and wanted to turn himself in. He was taken into custody in the front yard of another home in Anniston.

Harris is charged with murder.

