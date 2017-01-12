Update: Victim in deadly train accident identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a wreck involving a train and a vehicle in Tuscaloosa County Thursday morning.

Capt. Gary Hood with the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit says Savanna Lee Smith, 21, of Moundville died when the train hit her vehicle around 6:30 a.m. on Upper Hull Road. Hood says Smith was ejected from her vehicle during the accident and died at the scene. She was the only person in her vehicle.

