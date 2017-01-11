State task force aims to prevent human trafficking in Alabama

Forcing men, women and children into forced labor and sex acts may seem like a problem in a third world country, but it is happening right here in Alabama.

That’s why the state established the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. It’s taking the lead on raising awareness in the state to prevent these crimes.

Alabama House of Representative Jack Williams chairs the task force.

“We’re trying to let people know this happens in Birmingham. It happens in Gardendale. It happens in Hoover. It happens all over Jefferson County. No one, no child should be victimized this way," Williams. "Young men and women who are brought up this way need help getting out. We need to train people to be aware of what’s going on."

Williams said they want to focus on the response to trafficking, and coordinate strategies to provide services for victims.

The task force is also coming up with ways to end the demand for human trafficking to prevent it from happening at all.

“You may be in a fast food restaurant, along the interstate and be seated next to a trafficking victim and never know it. We want to help people, particularly law enforcement, school counselors, emergency personnel people. We want them to know what to look for," Williams said.

In central Alabama, the WellHouse, a rescue and recovery organization for women who are victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking, has helped rescue nearly 70 women in the past year.

“2017 doesn’t look like it’s slowing down either. We always say we wish we could go out of business because that means we are making a huge impact, and truly we are, but unfortunately it’s a growing, growing trend," Ashley Anderson, development director at the WellHouse said.

She says they’ve already made one rescue this year. This comes as the state declared January 11 as Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

“Today is a reminder to all of us that we need to be aware of human trafficking. It’s not something that happens in a third world country. It happens in our own backyard. The Southeast is an area where unfortunately, 40 percent of human trafficking is done in the U.S.,” Anderson said.

According to the state task force, I-20, I-85, I-10, and I-65 are major corridors for human trafficking.

To learn more about spotting the signs of human trafficking, reporting crimes or getting help, please visit http://www.enditalabama.org/ or call the WellHouse Crisis Line at 1-800-991-0948.

