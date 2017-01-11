Tuscaloosa mayoral candidate says voting rights denied because of past criminal conviction

The letter mayoral candidate Stepfon Lewis got from the Tuscaloosa County Board of Registrars said his voting rights were denied because of his distribution and possession of a controlled substance charge back in 1992.

The County Board of Registrars told WBRC FOX6 News this falls under moral turpitude according to the Alabama election handbook. “We have people playing God with people's voting rights and that’s something we can't have,” said Lewis who’s running for mayor of Tuscaloosa.



The Tuscaloosa County Board of Registrars office said in this letter to Lewis he's doesn't qualify to register to vote because of his past criminal conviction. And if he wants to get his voting rights restored the board said he should call the County probation office to start the process. “Something that long ago is going to haunt me for the rest of my life. I think we don't need to be living in a society that holds things over people's heads that long,” said Lewis.



Lewis said he's turned his life around since that conviction more than 20 years ago and feels he's still paying for it.



The letter lists violent crimes that prohibit past offenders from ever getting their voting rights back but Lewis's charge isn't one of them.



He said he's already met with the county probation office and filed the necessary paper work to have the chance to be able to vote again.



“We are fighting this. This is a challenge that has to be had. We are not going away. This does not scare us this actually encourages us,” said Lewis.



The process of restoring voting rights usually takes 30-45 days. Lewis said he's working to get it resolved before January 24th. That’s the deadline to have everything you need in order to qualify to run for mayor.

