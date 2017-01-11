Officials hope new app will make paid parking much easier at UAB parking deck

UAB officials hope a new app will make leaving and entering their 4th Avenue parking deck as easy as tapping a few screens on your smartphone.

Kwento Ikwnezunma is the General Manager of UAB parking and he says they are getting 1,500 to 1,600 people parking in the 4th Avenue parking deck.

"So we constantly run into different issues with unreadable tickets, unreadable credit cards. slowness leaving the facility," he said. "So we wanted to do something new and innovative when it comes to a parking standpoint."

They hope the Arrivio app will help out the parking situation.

CEO of Arrivio Robin Reyes explains how it works.

"Instead of pulling the paper ticket and going through all the hassle of pulling the paper ticket. What I do is I have the Arrivio app on my phone. I open the app and all I have to do once I have registered is pull up this app that says park. It brings up a scanner on my phone I just point it at that QR code and in about a second in a half the gate opens," Reyes said.

UAB says the 4th Avenue deck is part of a trial run to see if they want to use it in other parking decks.

The Arrivio app can also tell you if the parking deck is full.

When you are ready to leave, open the app, click 'check out' and scan the QR code on the kiosk. After you leave your receipt is emailed to you.

Watch our video attached to the top of this story to see how it works! Mobile users click here to watch.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.