Diaster relief trailers stolen from Tuscaloosa County Baptist Association

The association has several disaster assistance trailers, including this one that wasn't stolen. (Source: WBRC video)

The Tuscaloosa County Baptist Association said thieves took about $75,000 worth of items over the Christmas break.

“There are little old ladies in churches that wrote a $10 check to pay for these things. This is tithe money that are churches have given to help us provide for this service,” said Eric Boykin, member of the Tuscaloosa County Baptist Association.

Two out of the three disaster relief trailers stolen carry several stoves and other items the association uses to help feed victims from natural disasters.

“These are things that took care of us after our tornado. We use these to serve many of the families that might have actually stolen from us,” said Boykin.

When members got back to the office after the winter holiday break they noticed three of their trailers were gone, so they checked out their surveillance camera.

“Caught them on video right on the edge of our building there are video cameras and so we saw everything,” said Boykin.

After sharing pics of the suspects on tape on Facebook members said it was shared at least 30,000 times. They got several leads including from someone they were surprised to hear from.

“I can't tell you who I am but I'm sorry we didn't know what we stole we are going to try and return it,” said Boykin.

Northport police have confirmed they have found one of the trailers and are working on getting it back to the group.

“We need to get back up and running quickly cause there's national disasters and we need our churches to be able to serve,” said Boykin.

Northport police said they have not made an arrest in this case just yet.

