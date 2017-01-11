UPDATE: Police ID man killed rushing to beaten mother's aid

Birmingham police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting where his mother was also beaten with a gun in southwest Birmingham.

Police say 36-year-old Rashiem Porter died after being shot in the 1700 block of Pearson Avenue Southwest after a fight at a gas station, according to Lt. Sean Edwards.

Investigators say Porter suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Edwards, Porter's mother and brother were also at the scene. His mother began to walk home after the altercation when two suspects rushed from the front of the building and struck her in the face with the gun, knocking her to the ground.

His mother sustained significant damage to her face, according to Edwards.

Porter was shot when he tried to run to his mother's aid.

The suspects fled in a black Nissan, police say.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

