Birmingham police investigate person shot off Palisades Boulevard

Birmingham police are investigating person shot in the parking lot of the shopping center on Palisades Boulevard that includes Walmart Neighborhood Market and City GEAR.

Officers originally said that an adult male was shot multiple times but there is a second conflicting report that a person was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the shooting victim showed up at an area hospital.

There are no suspects and no witnesses. Police says a possible motive is road rage.

Police have a scene cordoned off with crime scene tape and we have a crew on scene gathering more details.

