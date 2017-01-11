Jill: Get ready for a warm and muggy Thursday

Temperatures fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

Clouds linger and areas of patchy drizzle develop by the morning. Breaks in the clouds are expected during the afternoon hours and temperatures rise into the lower 70s.

We’ll come close to record high temperatures. If you plan on exercising outside tomorrow, you’ll find yourself sweating quickly due to the higher moisture content in the air and mild temperatures.

Above normal temperature pattern looks to persist over the next seven days. Highs in the 70s will be common through next Tuesday.

The weekend looks dry and mild along with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Next week, we’ll be watching a storm system across the Midwest that looks to impact Alabama on Wednesday.

The timing continues to fluctuate but that’s the way it’s looking right now. It still looks like strong storms will still be possible ahead of the cold front and the First Alert continues for this potential.

