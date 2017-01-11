Hands on Birmingham coordinates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day service events

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a signature day of service for Hands on Birmingham and again this year, they have a list of service events you can participate in.

From the Birmingham Botanical Gardens to Sun Valley Elementary, there is a range of beautification and helpful projects.

You must register for a project so click here for a full list. If you still have questions, call 205-251-5849 or email info@handsonbirmingham.org.

There is also a family-friendly MLK Day 5K Drum Run/Walk in downtown Birmingham. visit www.mlkday5kbham.com for more information and to register. If you have more questions, Herman Mannings III at 404-545-3732 or via email leftoverenergy@gmail.com.

