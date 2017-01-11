Under Alabama law, Tuscaloosa hostage suspect entitled to bond in 2 cases against him

Many of our viewers have asked us why the Tuscaloosa hostage situation suspect could be out on bond for a previous case.

Wednesday, we spoke to a lawyer about how bond works in the Alabama legal system. Under state law, everyone is entitled to a bond unless they have been charged with capital murder in which the death penalty will be sought.

That is why Cedrick L. Collins was out of jail in a 2015 rape and kidnapping case when police say he held 11 people hostage at the Alabama Credit Union on Tuesday.

When it comes to determining how much a defendant's bond will be, there is something called a bond schedule which sets the minimum and maximum range each charge.

"If you're a flight risk, then the bond might be higher. That would be a reasonable bond under the circumstances,” says defense attorney Roger Appell. “If you have ties to the community, never been in trouble before, then your bond might be lower based on those facts and circumstances. There's a whole litany of tests the court is supposed to look at to determine what a bond should be."

One condition of any bond is that a defendant not commit any new crimes while they are out of jail. That's why even though Collins will likely have a bond set in this most recent case, the Tuscaloosa DA is asking that his previous bond be revoked and if it is, it means Collins will not be allowed out of jail.

